Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Grad Buje
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Grad Buje, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Buje, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Buje, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
€ 820,000
The fertile area of ​​Buje is a slightly hilly region favored by the Mediterranean climate. …

Properties features in Grad Buje, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir