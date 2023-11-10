Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Biograd na Moru
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
€350,000
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
€360,000
3 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
€580,000
3 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 2
€750,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New construction, two-room apartment with garden 81.51 m2, Biograd na Moru, Zadar A two-room…
€199,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment with terrace, with Ownership document
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
New construction, two-room apartment 76.94 m2, Biograd na Moru, Zadar On the second floor of…
€199,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir