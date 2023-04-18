Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb County
  4. Grad Dugo Selo
  5. Dugo Selo
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Dugo Selo, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room housein Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 room house
Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 78,000
Dugo Selo, Josipa Predavac Street Detached house with an area of 70 m2, built in 1956, on a…
2 room housein Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 room house
Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 250,000
I19822 Josipa Zorića
Realting.com
Go