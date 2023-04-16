Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County
  4. Grad Dubrovnik
  5. Dubrovnik
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Dubrovnik, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
For sale is a newly built luxury villa of modern architecture, located near Dubrovnik, just …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir