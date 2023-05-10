Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

13 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Trsteno, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Trsteno, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 4
€ 7,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
Villa 4 room villa in Lumbarda, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Lumbarda, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Vela Luka, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vela Luka, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 1,280,000
Villa 5 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
Villa 6 room villa in Drace, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Drace, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
Villa 9 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Villa 3 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Orebic, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
Villa 9 room villa in Viganj, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Viganj, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
€ 2,780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Orebic, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000

Properties features in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

