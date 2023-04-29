Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Dubrovnik-Neretva County
Villas
Villas for sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
49 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
The stone villa is built cascading and divided into four levels and four fully functional ap…
Villa 6 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
Villa for sale on the island of Korcula, just 400 meters from the sea, and within walking di…
Villa 4 room villa
Lumbarda, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
For sale is an elite three-story villa located in a quiet bay on the island of Korcula. The …
Villa 4 room villa
Vela Luka, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,280,000
Villa 5 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
Villa 6 room villa
Drace, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale luxury villa located on the north side of the Pelesac peninsula in the front row of…
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
For sale villa under construction, with a total area of 398 m2, located at an exclusive loca…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
For sale is a newly built luxury villa of modern architecture, located near Dubrovnik, just …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
For sale is a beautiful stone villa located in a small coastal town near Dubrovnik. The vill…
Villa 3 room villa
Duboka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
A three-story villa under construction, located on a hillside, in the small coastal town of …
Villa 9 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
13 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
For sale beautiful three storey villa in first row to crystal blue sea, situated in a quiet …
Villa 3 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
Two exclusive newly built villas with sea view are for sale. They are located in a small coa…
Villa 4 room villa
Orebic, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
We mediate in a sale of this unique luxury villa situated on the south side on Pelješ…
Villa 9 room villa
Viganj, Croatia
14 Number of rooms
9 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,780,000
For sale newly built apartment house in first row to the sea, situated in sheltered cove at …
Villa 4 room villa
Orebic, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale is an antique stone villa that dates back to the 18th century, but was completely r…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Kolocep, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
726 m²
€ 6,000,000
Dubrovnik, Koločep - exclusive villa first row to the sea Luxury villa of 726 m2 built in 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Kolocep, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
309 m²
€ 4,000,000
Dubrovnik, Koločep - exclusive villa first row to the sea Luxury villa of 309 m2 built in 2…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
4 bath
460 m²
€ 1,300,000
At the small bay, hidden from the hustle and bustle from the center lies this wonderful semi…
Villa 4 room villa
Kolocep, Croatia
31 bath
300 m²
€ 618,000
Villa 3 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 bath
250 m²
€ 800,000
Villa 4 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 bath
200 m²
€ 1,350,000
Where to buy an attractive property in Dubrovnik? This villa is your place. This stunning on…
Villa 3 room villa
Vela Luka, Croatia
4 bath
180 m²
€ 2,200,000
This exciting property is located on one of Croatia’s most beautiful islands, Korčula in a s…
Villa 3 room villa
Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
2 bath
214 m²
€ 900,000
Villa 3 room villa
Broce, Croatia
2 bath
85 m²
€ 1,500,000
Searching for luxurious real estate with a top view over the sea? We have this gem for you! …
Villa 4 room villa
Cavtat, Croatia
5 bath
180 m²
Price on request
Looking for a luxury property in a traditional style in the Dubrovnik area? Check out this w…
Villa 4 room villa
Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia
5 bath
390 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 4 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 bath
312 m²
€ 600,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Blato, Croatia
5 bath
200 m²
€ 550,000
Take a moment and enjoy the wonderfulness of Korčula, one of the most famous islands in all …
Villa 4 room villa
Klek, Croatia
3 bath
550 m²
€ 1,145,000
Welcome to Klek, a small place just underneath Makarska riviera across Mljet, Hvar, and Brač…
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
2 bath
130 m²
€ 1,250,000
With Croatia Real Estate agency you will find premium properties for affordable and attracti…
