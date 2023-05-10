Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

Grad Korcula
30
Korcula
22
Grad Dubrovnik
20
Dubrovnik
14
Opcina Orebic
14
Opcina Vela Luka
9
Opcina Blato
7
Opcina Slivno
5
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Trsteno, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Trsteno, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 4
€ 7,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
€ 1,150,000
Villa 4 room villa in Lumbarda, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Lumbarda, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€ 3,800,000
Villa 4 room villa in Vela Luka, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Vela Luka, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 1,280,000
6 room house in Korcula, Croatia
6 room house
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
5 room house in Lastovo, Croatia
5 room house
Lastovo, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 490,000
Villa 5 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
9 room house in Orebic, Croatia
9 room house
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
€ 1,950,000
4 room house in Orebic, Croatia
4 room house
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
9 room house in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 31
Number of floors 3
€ 2,150,000
9 room house in Orebic, Croatia
9 room house
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 6
€ 1,990,000
Villa 6 room villa in Drace, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Drace, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
Villa 4 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
4 room house in Korcula, Croatia
4 room house
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 1,600,000
5 room house in Vela Luka, Croatia
5 room house
Vela Luka, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Price on request
7 room house in Korcula, Croatia
7 room house
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Dubrovnik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
Villa 9 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Villa 3 room villa in Korcula, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
5 room house in Lastovo, Croatia
5 room house
Lastovo, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Villa 4 room villa in Orebic, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
Villa 9 room villa in Viganj, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Viganj, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
€ 2,780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Orebic, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
9 room house in Korcula, Croatia
9 room house
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
7 room house in Opcina Smokvica, Croatia
7 room house
Opcina Smokvica, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
House in cara, Croatia
House
cara, Croatia
Area 200 m²
€ 199,000
3 room house in Potirna, Croatia
3 room house
Potirna, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Price on request

Properties features in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
