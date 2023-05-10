Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

Grad Dubrovnik
8
Dubrovnik
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
4 room apartment in Lumbarda, Croatia
4 room apartment
Lumbarda, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 630,000
5 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
5 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
€ 830,000
3 room apartment in Vela Luka, Croatia
3 room apartment
Vela Luka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
3 room apartment in Duboka, Croatia
3 room apartment
Duboka, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 239,000
2 room apartment in Korcula, Croatia
2 room apartment
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 96,000
4 room apartment in Duba, Croatia
4 room apartment
Duba, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 278,992
4 room apartment in Korcula, Croatia
4 room apartment
Korcula, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 153,000
3 room apartment in Slano, Croatia
3 room apartment
Slano, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
€ 380,000
4 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
4 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 878,824
3 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 592,400
4 room apartment in Orebic, Croatia
4 room apartment
Orebic, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 185,000
4 room apartment in Loviste, Croatia
4 room apartment
Loviste, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
€ 180,000
3 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
€ 810,000
2 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
€ 900,000
2 room apartment in Mokosica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Mokosica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 625,000
1 room apartment in Dubrovnik, Croatia
1 room apartment
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 350,000
3 room apartment in Nova Mokosica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Nova Mokosica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 8
€ 190,000

Properties features in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go