Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 170,150
Newly renovated apartment in Rijeka, 2 bedrooms, 65 m2, Belveder, Rijeka The furnished two-r…
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4 bath
1 000 m²
€ 9,000,000
Exclusive offer! Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf…
5 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
175 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
I22869 Čulinec
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 bath
582 m²
€ 1,290,000
Wondering where to buy a beautiful house in the Split area at an attractive price? Then you …
5 room house
Donji Stupnik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
302 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 284,999
I24070 Drobilina
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath
44 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 115,000
I23896 Savska
4 room apartment
Sop, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
92 m²
€ 254,610
Dubrava, new building - close to the market A four-room apartment with an excellent layout …
4 room apartment
Lumbarda, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
182 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 630,000
Modern apartments with panoramic sea view in Lumbarda, Korčula On the beautiful island of Ko…
Villa 9 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
12 Number of rooms
9 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 2,849,389
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! A property for sale, located in a quiet location in a coastal town n…
5 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
190 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
I25160 Gajeva
9 room house
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
4 bath
260 m²
€ 389,000
Ivanić Grad Detached residential and commercial building with an area of 260 m2 on a plot o…
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 700,000
Salata - new building A comfortable four-room apartment with an area of 140 m2, on the 1st …
