Realting.com
Croatia
Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
Grad Crikvenica
Crikvenica
Residential properties for sale in Crikvenica, Croatia
13 properties total found
6 room house
Selce, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 415,000
House 200 m2 with 3 apartments, tourist potential, Selce The house with a net usable area of…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
126 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 755,700
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
2 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 390,840
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
2 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 407,520
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
123 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 712,240
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 2nd row to the sea, penthouse The Kačjak project is lo…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
123 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 687,680
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 2nd row to the sea, large terrace The Kačjak project i…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 701,406
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 2nd row to the sea, large terrace and garden The Kačja…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
136 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 736,614
New construction in Dramalj (Kačjak), 1st row to the sea, large terrace and garden The Kačja…
3 room apartment
Dramalj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
126 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 793,485
Modern high-quality and rare new building in the first row to the sea, Dramalj, Kačjak The K…
4 room house
Crikvenica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 190,000
House in Crikvenica, 140 m2 with the backyard The terraced house is located in Crikvenica, …
6 room house
Selce, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
555 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,230,000
Exclusive villa on a landscaped property with panoramic views, Crikvenica This remarkable an…
Villa 4 room villa
Crikvenica, Croatia
4 bath
200 m²
€ 730,000
Check out this all-tailored stone mansion in Crikvenica, the Kvarner area of Croatia. Locate…
9 room house
Selce, Croatia
12 Number of rooms
10 bath
595 m²
Price on request
Crikvenica, Selce Detached house with a reconstruction project into a building of 595 m2. …
