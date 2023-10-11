Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Cres, Croatia

3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cres, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
ISLAND OF CRES, GRABAR luxury apartment apartment in new building We sell two apartments i…
€380,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cres, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
CRES ISLAND, CRES CITY - exceptional two-story apartment in a new building, 4 bedrooms + liv…
€550,000
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cres, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
ISLAND OF CRES, TOWN OF CRES - Unique villa with swimming pool We are selling this beautif…
€2,50M
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view in Cres, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view
Cres, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 3
ISLAND OF CRES TOWN OF CRES, 3 bedroom apartment first row to the sea. In our offer we sel…
€300,000
