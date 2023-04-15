Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. City of Zagreb
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

Apartment To archive
22 properties total found
Apartment 1 bathroomin Gornji cehi, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gornji cehi, Croatia
1 bath 37 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 135,000
I25474 Radmanovačka
4 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 2,000,000
Kneževa Park, Center Luxurious four-room apartment with an area of 180 m2 NKP on the 1st fl…
4 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 232,000
I25382 Bauerova
3 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 170,000
I25338 Topolnica
2 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
2 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 159,901
I25308 Jaruščica
3 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 189,000
I25235 Lanište
Apartment 1 bathroomin Gornji cehi, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gornji cehi, Croatia
1 bath 29 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 89,900
I25214 Trnsko
2 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
2 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 175,000
I25203 Jaruščica
3 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 185,000
I25137 Hermanova
3 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 530,000
For sale luxury apartment with excellent location in the center of Zagreb, with an area of 1…
4 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 480,000
Maksimir, Svetice, Kvart Heinzelova - Darwinova - VMD Luxurious four-room apartment of 110 …
3 room apartmentin Ivanja Reka, Croatia
3 room apartment
Ivanja Reka, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 195,000
I24882 Ivane Lang
3 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 250,000
I24636 Siget
3 room apartmentin Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
3 room apartment
Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m²
€ 202,895
Blato - New construction A beautiful new construction project with 4 apartments and 4 outdo…
4 room apartmentin Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
4 room apartment
Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m²
€ 278,250
Blato - New construction A beautiful new construction project with 4 apartments and 4 outdo…
3 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 133,452
I23786 Lukoranska ulica
4 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 169,532
I23787 Lukoranska ulica
3 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 349,100
I23864 Kneza Višeslava
3 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 260,500
APARTMENT FOR SALE CENTER, Kneza Višeslava 85m2. In the requested location in a very high qu…
2 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 125,000
I23376 Ljudevita Posavskog
4 room apartmentin Ivanja Reka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Ivanja Reka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 116 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 180,000
I22163 Savska cesta
3 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 206,500
I20908 Stančićeva

