Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Grad Buje
  5. Buje
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Buje, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Nova Vas, Croatia
4 room house
Nova Vas, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
€ 490,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir