Residential properties for sale in Brod-Posavina County, Croatia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room housein Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 100 m²
Price on request
For sale a completely renovated house on Crveni Vrh, 2nd row from the sea, with a beautiful …
5 room housein Plano, Croatia
5 room house
Plano, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 520 m²
€ 515,000
Trogir, Plano Object with 5 apartments in Plano near Trogir Property area: 520m2 Land are…
5 room housein Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 277 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
Luxury villa in the first row to the sea in an elevated location with a panoramic view This …
5 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
5 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m²
€ 280,000
Split,center- apartment 3 * in the center of Split Arranged apartment of approximately 94…
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 287,501
I22288 Medulićeva kod Deželićeve
Housein Bratski Dolac, Croatia
House
Bratski Dolac, Croatia
1 Number of rooms 44 m²
€ 79,000
Primošten - hinterland, ruined stone house approx. 44 m2 on a plot of 640 m2. At a distance…
2 room housein Vrboska, Croatia
2 room house
Vrboska, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 270,000
Vrboska, Hvar, small house of 70m2 with a large terrace of approximately 17m2 on a plot of 4…
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,077
I25276 Krapinska ulica
3 room housein Porec, Croatia
3 room house
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 181 m²
€ 570,000
The house with pool is located on a spacious garden of 990 m2. The house is spread over two …
5 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 123 m²
€ 978,934
Donji Grad, Petrinjska Luxury five bedroom apartment of 122.52 m2 on the 1st floor of a new…
6 room housein Lukacevec Toplicki, Croatia
6 room house
Lukacevec Toplicki, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 165 m² Number of floors 1
€ 239,999
I25211 Grada Vukovara
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 109 m²
€ 511,219
Exclusive sale !!!  Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…

