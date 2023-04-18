Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Bjelovar-Bilogora County

Residential properties for sale in Bjelovar-Bilogora County, Croatia

4 properties total found
7 room housein Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
7 room house
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 235 m²
€ 1,500,000
Šibenik, surroundings (approx. 20 km) - first row to the sea, 10 m from the beach, detached …
6 room housein Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
6 room house
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 277 m²
€ 299,000
Zadar, Island Premuda, detached two-storey house, 277m2, on a plot of 180m2. We are selling…
5 room housein Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 550,000
Solin, Mezanovci, detached house with a living area of 250 m2 and a cultivated garden of 400…
2 room apartmentin Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
2 room apartment
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 200,000
Vranjic, Solincomfortable two bedroom duplex apartment cca75m2 is located in a stone house i…

Properties features in Bjelovar-Bilogora County, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
