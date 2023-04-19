Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Grad Benkovac
  5. Benkovac

Residential properties for sale in Benkovac, Croatia

1 property total found
4 room apartmentin Benkovac, Croatia
4 room apartment
Benkovac, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
€ 75,000
Benkovac, center For sale is a 4 bedroom apartment of 135m2 with office space of 8m2 on the…
