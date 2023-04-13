Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Croatia

15 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 152 m²
€ 350,000
For sale a unique apartment, fully equipped in a building with only 8 apartments and a share…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 100 m²
€ 472,068
Exclusive sale !!!  Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 109 m²
€ 511,219
Exclusive sale !!!  Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…
1 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 78 m²
€ 320,251
Exclusive sale !!!  Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 69 m²
€ 183,000
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 67 m²
€ 184,000
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
1 room apartmentin Savudrija, Croatia
1 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
1 bath 33 m²
€ 202,352
In a beautiful place surrounded by the sea, but close to all urban, rural and tourist facili…
1 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
1 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
1 bath 52 m²
€ 195,000
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling new apartment under, surroundings of Umag. The apartme…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath
Price on request
SKIPER FAMILY Skipper FAMILY apartments for sale on the 2nd floor and attic of the Yellow Sk…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 79 m²
€ 231,856
For sale a beautiful 2 floor apartment with open view of the sea, Slovenia and Italy. The ap…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 113 m²
€ 474,000
Exclusive sale !!!! We are selling an apartment in the Skipper Residence. The apartment i…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 119 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located on the ground floor and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ha…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 119 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located on the ground floor and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ha…
1 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 bath 38 m²
€ 117,397
Exclusive sale !!!! Apartment in Residence Skiper, categorized with 4 stars. The apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 71 m²
€ 206,106
Luxury real estate Istria Farkas exclusively sells a duplex in the golf resort Kempinski, Um…

