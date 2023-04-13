Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Croatia

32 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Vela Luka, Croatia
3 room apartment
Vela Luka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
Apartments for sale in a house under construction with an elevator located on an exceptional…
4 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 Floor
€ 1,162,000
For sale a luxury apartment of 166 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of an apar…
3 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 Floor
€ 1,050,000
For sale luxury apartment of 150 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of a residen…
2 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a luxury apartment located on an exceptional location in the historic city cente…
3 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 695,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!!  For sale is an elite apartment located in an excellent…
2 room apartmentin Grad Split, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a large exclusive apartment with sea views, located in a quiet location in a ver…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 4 rooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 650,000
Продается пентхаус, расположенный в строящемся доме на южной стороне острова Чиово. Здание с…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 152 m²
€ 350,000
For sale a unique apartment, fully equipped in a building with only 8 apartments and a share…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
1 bath 81 m²
€ 309,548
Special occasion !!! New building, 3 km from Umag and only a few meters from the sea !!!!Jus…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 85 m²
€ 221,000
Apartment for sale in a new building of three-sided orientation, on the third floor with a s…
8 room apartmentin Rovinj, Croatia
8 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
7 bath 600 m²
Price on request
The picturesque charming town of Rovinj located on the west coast of the Istrian peninsula w…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 100 m²
€ 472,068
Exclusive sale !!!  Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 109 m²
€ 511,219
Exclusive sale !!!  Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…
2 room apartmentin Savudrija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
1 bath 67 m²
€ 355,713
For sale 5 star luxury apartments in construction in a building with only 6 apartments. Park…
1 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 78 m²
€ 320,251
Exclusive sale !!!  Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…
1 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 74 m²
€ 327,052
Exclusive sale !!! Crveni vrh, golf, top restaurants, beaches, nature, olive groves, the mos…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 69 m²
€ 183,000
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 67 m²
€ 184,000
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
1 room apartmentin Savudrija, Croatia
1 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
1 bath 33 m²
€ 202,352
In a beautiful place surrounded by the sea, but close to all urban, rural and tourist facili…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath
Price on request
SKIPER FAMILY Skipper FAMILY apartments for sale on the 2nd floor and attic of the Yellow Sk…
6 room apartmentin Basanija, Croatia
6 room apartment
Basanija, Croatia
4 bath 342 m²
€ 760,000
This beautiful house is located only 400 meters from the sea and the beach, close to shops, …
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 79 m²
€ 231,856
For sale a beautiful 2 floor apartment with open view of the sea, Slovenia and Italy. The ap…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 71 m²
€ 216,954
Luxusimmobilien Farkaš Umag verkauft eine schöne Wohnung in Crveni Vrh! Exklusiver Verkauf! …
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 71 m²
€ 216,954
Luxury real estate Farkaš Umag is selling a beautiful apartment in Crveni Vrh! Exclusive sal…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 113 m²
€ 474,000
Exclusive sale !!!! We are selling an apartment in the Skipper Residence. The apartment i…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 113 m²
€ 474,000
Exclusive sale !!!!! Luxury real estate Farkaš for sale in Residence Skiper, Crveni vrh, Ist…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 79 m²
€ 246,109
Maisonette zum Verkauf in Kempinski Golf Residenz im 2. Stock mit herrlichem Meerblick. Die…
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 79 m²
€ 246,109
Duplex for sale in Kempinski golf residence on the 2nd floor with a beautiful sea view. The …
2 room apartmentin Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bath 119 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located on the ground floor and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ha…
2 room apartmentin Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 119 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located on the ground floor and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ha…

