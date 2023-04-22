Houses for sale in Costa Rica

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
House
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
1 bath
€ 629,928
This titled beachfront land parcel is located on a secluded beach called Playa Boca del Vena…
Villa 3 room villa in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Villa 3 room villa
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
3 bath
€ 2,658,496
Villa Claire is a magnificent residence and unmatched luxury hideaway that offers complete s…
5 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
5 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
5 bath
€ 671,383
Every door in the home opens to an outdoor terrace area, with a total of seven different pat…
5 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
5 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
5 bath
€ 629,928
This unique property is situated on a spectacular 3500m2 lot that is mixed-use and still off…
9 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
9 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
7 bath
€ 986,798
Few investment opportunities provide such potential - demand for rentals in this location is…
4 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
4 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
4 bath
€ 494,751
Imagine taking a ten-minute stroll from your house to a beach that is fringed with jungle, o…
4 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
4 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
4 bath
€ 653,359
This unique property is a standout in the area. The owners are a former jumping champion and…
House in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
House
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
1 bath
€ 109,043
If moving to Costa Rica and establishing a charming homestead are among your goals, and if y…
2 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
2 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
2 bath
€ 666,877
The natural expansion for Tamarindo, and we have been seeing it for years now, is out on the…
3 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
3 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
2 bath
€ 224,395
This home is nestled in one of Costa Rica's few remaining undiscovered, charming and idy…
6 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
6 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
5 bath
€ 765,106
There are few homes in the area that are actually turnkey. We mean a home that is ready to m…

