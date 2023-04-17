Bulgaria
Apartments for sale in Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
19 properties total found
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
90 m²
6/8 Floor
€ 125,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Peel 2 in a quiet place near p…
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
136 m²
5/10 Floor
€ 283,674
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
98 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 204,422
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
124 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 260,000
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom apartm…
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
110 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 235,129
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Gotse Delchev in a new luxury …
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Price on request
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Price on request
Apartments with uncompromising quality and optimal layout! It is our pleasure to present y…
2 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
€ 94,000
Agency "Kvadrat" is pleased to offer you a two-bedroom apartment in Obe…
1 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
10 m²
€ 69,000
2 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
€ 55,000
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Price on request
Locations: Obelia Purpose: Residential building with shops and underground garages …
2 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
103 m²
€ 70,470
3 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 110,000
2 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
71 m²
€ 59,000
Apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
Price on request
4 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 85,000
1 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 42,160
1 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 38,760
2 room apartment
Vrabnitsa, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
€ 52,360
