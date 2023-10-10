Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Vitosha
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Vitosha, Bulgaria

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
4
3 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 489 m²
We present to you an exclusive property on two floors with a feeling of house at the foot of…
€860,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished high-end two bedroom penthouse in a prestigious …
€995,000

Properties features in Vitosha, Bulgaria

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir