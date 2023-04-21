Apartments for sale in Vitosha, Bulgaria

Bulgaria
Show properties list
46 properties total found
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
126 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 200,000
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
74 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 110,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near a …
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
102 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 152,910
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near …
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
95 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 152,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Manastical meadows. It is locate…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
54 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 88,500
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. The dry river in a quiet place n…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
40 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 127,500
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Manastirski livadi - West. The a…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
103 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 228,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a brand new fully furnished two-bedroom apartment in Manas…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
77 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 166,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a furnished two-bedroom apartment in. Dragalevtsi in a qui…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
108 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 177,325
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
74 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 125,681
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
52 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 88,179
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
93 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 148,128
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
80 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 137,360
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
64 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 110,150
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
63 m²
2/7 Floor
€ 106,420
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
131 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 249,000
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
60 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 96,500
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
68 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 109,074
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
75 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 149,990
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a furnished one-bedroom apartment in. Manastirski livadi -…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
98 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 187,200
Stage after ACT 14! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha to…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
102 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 162,560
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
100 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 159,550
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
137 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 218,200
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for Vitosha. The apartment is located in a …
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
58 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 92,430
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A one-bedroom apartment for a fe…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
28 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 46,900
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Manastirski livadi on Kazbek Str…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
83 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 158,640
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
152 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 255,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale fully furnished four-bedroom apartment with in. Pavlovo. I…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
58 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 101,973
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
78 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 117,240
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Buxton in a communicative plac…
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
141 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 238,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom apartment in. Dragalevtsi. The apartment is…
