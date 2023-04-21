Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia
  4. Sofia City

Residential properties for sale in Vitosha, Bulgaria

53 properties total found
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
126 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 200,000
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
74 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 110,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near a …
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
102 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 152,910
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near …
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
95 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 152,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Manastical meadows. It is locate…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
54 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 88,500
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. The dry river in a quiet place n…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
40 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 127,500
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Manastirski livadi - West. The a…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
103 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 228,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a brand new fully furnished two-bedroom apartment in Manas…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
77 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 166,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a furnished two-bedroom apartment in. Dragalevtsi in a qui…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
108 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 177,325
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
74 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 125,681
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
52 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 88,179
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
93 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 148,128
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
80 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 137,360
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
64 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 110,150
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
63 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 106,420
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
131 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 249,000
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
60 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 96,500
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
68 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 109,074
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
75 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 149,990
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a furnished one-bedroom apartment in. Manastirski livadi -…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
98 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 187,200
Stage after ACT 14! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha to…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
102 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 162,560
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
100 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 159,550
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
137 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 218,200
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for Vitosha. The apartment is located in a …
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
58 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 92,430
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A one-bedroom apartment for a fe…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
28 m² Number of floors 6
€ 46,900
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Manastirski livadi on Kazbek Str…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
83 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 158,640
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
152 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 255,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale fully furnished four-bedroom apartment with in. Pavlovo. I…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 101,973
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
78 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 117,240
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Buxton in a communicative plac…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
141 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 238,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom apartment in. Dragalevtsi. The apartment is…

Properties features in Vitosha, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir