Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Veliko Tarnovo

Residential properties for sale in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria

Veliko Tarnovo
2
Borovo
1
Gorna Oryahovitsa
1
Polski Trambesh
1
Svishtov
1
4 properties total found
2 room house in Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria
2 room house
Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath house with large yard near Polski Trambesh IBG Real Estates is pleas…
3 room house in Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria
3 room house
Polski Trambesh, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
Rural house with 6 rooms and a big plot of land, 30 km from Svishtov IBG Real Estates is …
2 room house in Borovo, Bulgaria
2 room house
Borovo, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 9,500
Two-bed cheap house with nice views near Ruse Property with stunning view located at the …
House 4 bathrooms in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
House 4 bathrooms
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
4 bath
€ 68,000

Properties features in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir