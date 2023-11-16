Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Vazrajdane

Residential properties for sale in Vazrajdane, Bulgaria

apartments
6
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
€91,200
3 room apartment in Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
€106,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Agency Kvadrat presents to your attention one-bedroom, spacious apartment in meters from m…
€79,000
1 room apartment in Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€78,958
2 room apartment in Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€130,000
3 room apartment in Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Vazrajdane, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
€145,000

Properties features in Vazrajdane, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir