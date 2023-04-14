Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Varna, Bulgaria

Varna
88
Byala
34
Dolni Chiflik
12
134 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
100 m² 5 Floor
€ 75,950
ID 30854776 For sale it is offered :1 bedroom apartment on the 5th floor with panoramic sea …
1 room studio apartmentin Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 2/11 Floor
€ 52,000
SEA view studio in Berlin Golden Beach, Golden Sands IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer…
Apartmentin Golitsa, Bulgaria
Apartment
Golitsa, Bulgaria
€ 84,500
Lovely 2-storey house near the resort town of Biala.   Benefits - Located on the m…
Apartmentin Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
57 m²
€ 63,000
Newly built elite residential complex with a pronounced personality in one of the most pref…
2 room apartmentin Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
102 m² 4 Floor
€ 103,390
#28716558 An apartment with 1 bedroom is available for sale Price: 111 000 Euro Location: Go…
3 room apartmentin Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
106 m² 4 Floor
€ 95,700
Apartmentin Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
€ 45,000
Apartmentin Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
123 m²
€ 291,622
Apartmentin Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
196 m²
€ 451,728
Apartmentin Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
€ 138,000
Apartmentin Venelin, Bulgaria
Apartment
Venelin, Bulgaria
€ 115,000
Apartmentin Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€ 65,000
Apartmentin Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
69 m²
€ 108,044
1 room apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² Number of floors 4
€ 42,000
The apartment has two separate entrances, one entrance has its own courtyard and pool view. …
Apartmentin Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
80 m² 6 Floor
€ 69,000
The location of the residential complex on the territory of the Varna Botanical Garden makes…
Apartmentin Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
73 m² 4 Floor
€ 115,679
“St. Constantine” is well known for its tranquility and beautiful beaches. The exclusive res…
Apartmentin Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
73 m² 5 Floor
€ 99,047
We present to your attention an elite gated complex located on the second line from the beac…
2 room apartmentin Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
89 m² 3 Floor
€ 70,560
# 19335997Offered for sale: 1 bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea.Cost: 88,000 eu…
Apartmentin Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 88,000
Apartmentin Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€ 240,000
Apartmentin Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€ 280,000
Apartmentin Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€ 115,000
Apartmentin Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
60 m²
€ 91,808
Apartmentin Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€ 167,000
Apartmentin Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
41 m²
€ 39,245
Apartmentin Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
151 m²
€ 205,500
For your attention, our latest project – AZUR PREMIUM. The Residential Apartment C…
Apartmentin Golden Sands, Bulgaria
Apartment
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
€ 390,000
Apartmentin Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
37 m²
€ 58,500
Apartmentin Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
69 m²
€ 69,090
Apartmentin Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
40 m²
€ 40,000

Properties features in Varna, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
