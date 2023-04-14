Bulgaria
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Varna
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Varna, Bulgaria
Varna
88
Byala
34
Dolni Chiflik
12
Apartment
Clear all
134 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
100 m²
5 Floor
€ 75,950
ID 30854776 For sale it is offered :1 bedroom apartment on the 5th floor with panoramic sea …
1 room studio apartment
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
2/11 Floor
€ 52,000
SEA view studio in Berlin Golden Beach, Golden Sands IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer…
Apartment
Golitsa, Bulgaria
€ 84,500
Lovely 2-storey house near the resort town of Biala. Benefits - Located on the m…
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
57 m²
€ 63,000
Newly built elite residential complex with a pronounced personality in one of the most pref…
2 room apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
102 m²
4 Floor
€ 103,390
#28716558 An apartment with 1 bedroom is available for sale Price: 111 000 Euro Location: Go…
3 room apartment
Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
106 m²
4 Floor
€ 95,700
Apartment
Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
€ 45,000
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
123 m²
€ 291,622
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
196 m²
€ 451,728
Apartment
Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
€ 138,000
Apartment
Venelin, Bulgaria
€ 115,000
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€ 65,000
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
69 m²
€ 108,044
1 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
84 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 42,000
The apartment has two separate entrances, one entrance has its own courtyard and pool view. …
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
80 m²
6 Floor
€ 69,000
The location of the residential complex on the territory of the Varna Botanical Garden makes…
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
73 m²
4 Floor
€ 115,679
“St. Constantine” is well known for its tranquility and beautiful beaches. The exclusive res…
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
73 m²
5 Floor
€ 99,047
We present to your attention an elite gated complex located on the second line from the beac…
2 room apartment
Shkorpilovtsi, Bulgaria
89 m²
3 Floor
€ 70,560
# 19335997Offered for sale: 1 bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea.Cost: 88,000 eu…
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 88,000
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€ 240,000
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€ 280,000
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€ 115,000
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
60 m²
€ 91,808
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
€ 167,000
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
41 m²
€ 39,245
Apartment
Saints Constantine and Helena Resort, Bulgaria
151 m²
€ 205,500
For your attention, our latest project – AZUR PREMIUM. The Residential Apartment C…
Apartment
Golden Sands, Bulgaria
€ 390,000
Apartment
Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
37 m²
€ 58,500
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
69 m²
€ 69,090
Apartment
Chayka Resort, Bulgaria
40 m²
€ 40,000
