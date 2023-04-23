Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Yambol
  4. Tundzha
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tundzha, Bulgaria

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Drama, Bulgaria
4 room house
Drama, Bulgaria
100 m² 1 Floor
€ 22,000
ID 30390696Cost: 24,000 euroLocality: village Malk Manastir, total. Elkhovo, Yambol regionRo…

Properties features in Tundzha, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir