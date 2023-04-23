Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia
  4. Sofia City
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Triadica, Bulgaria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Sofia City, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sofia City, Bulgaria
1 bath 87 m²
€ 149,000
Bestay Property offers a large one bedroom apartment in newly built brick building in Krasto…

Properties features in Triadica, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir