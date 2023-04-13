Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Bulgaria

apartments
2349
houses
291
9 properties total found
3 room housein Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 bath 240 m²
€ 470,000
Bestay Property presents a brand new house in gated complex for sale in Dragalevtsi district…
5 room housein Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bath 728 m²
€ 3,530,000
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
1 room apartmentin Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
1 bath 87 m²
€ 37,900
Bestay Property presents an apartment for sale in the resort Aquamarine in Golden Sands. The…
2 room housein Bania, Bulgaria
2 room house
Bania, Bulgaria
2 bath 130 m²
€ 39,000
Bestay Property presents a holiday mountain house in the village, Dolno Draglishte. The hous…
1 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bath 56 m²
€ 86,000
Bestay Property presents a stidio flat on the coast of the Black Sea, first line to Seaside …
2 room apartmentin Sofia, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bath 126 m²
€ 264,500
Gorgeous two-bedroom property in the “Diamond” building, touching the stars.   The apartment…
7 room housein Bansko, Bulgaria
7 room house
Bansko, Bulgaria
8 bath 769 m²
€ 950,000
Luxury mansion in Razlog (Boykov Rid) with panoramic views of Pirin and the golf village.The…
3 room housein Bansko, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bansko, Bulgaria
3 bath 661 m²
€ 300,000
A fabulous mountain house in Bansko, Pirin Golf & Country Club. The property has an area of …
2 room apartmentin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
76 m² 1 Floor
€ 117,600
Church Drims, 1 bedroom apartment, St. VlasApartments with 1 bedroom, in the closed type com…

