Residential properties for sale in Svilengrad, Bulgaria

Svilengrad
3
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Villa 4 room villa
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 950 m² Number of floors 2
€ 45,000
Massive Four bedroom #house in a village close to Harmanli and Svilengrad. The house if full…
3 room townhousein Svilengrad, Bulgaria
3 room townhouse
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 524 m² Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
Three bedroom house in the town of Svilengrad. Built on the highest standards with attic flo…
4 room housein Levka, Bulgaria
4 room house
Levka, Bulgaria
7 Number of rooms 1 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 18,000
Peacefully located in a village of Levka, with nice and hospitable residents in the Sakar Mo…

