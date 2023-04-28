Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Nesebar
  5. Sveti Vlas
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa Villa
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
31 m² 6 Floor
€ 23,000
Grand Villa is a new exclusive residential complex located in the picturesque resort town of…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir