Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Nesebar
  5. Sveti Vlas
  6. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 66,000
Studio with Sea View in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer y…
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 49,500
Sea/Pool view Studio in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer y…
1 room studio apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 47,999
Studio with Frontal Sea view, Grand Hotel St.Vlas We are pleased to offer this studio wit…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir