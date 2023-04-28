Bulgaria
Sveti Vlas
Bulgaria
Burgas
Nesebar
Sveti Vlas
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

53 properties total found
53 properties total found
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 85,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished one-bedroom apartment located on th…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale is this one-bedroom apartment in perfect condition and sea view located on the…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 128,000
We are pleased to offer this 1-bedroom apartment with Sea and pool views located on the 2nd …
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 120,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, locate…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 115,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 2-bedroom apartment located on the 4th f…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 159,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 2-bedroom apartment located on the 6th f…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 130,000
We are pleased to offer this furnished One-bedroom apartment located on the 4th floor in the…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 73,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment, located …
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 64,000
We are pleased to offer for sale this fully furnished apartment with one bedroom locate…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 67,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious 1-bedroom apartment, located on the …
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 54,500
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with pool and sea view, Crown Fort Club, Saint Vlas For sale is…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 125,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Sea view in Victorio, Sveti Vlas, 150 m to the se…
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Sea view, Villa Calabria, Sveti Vlas IBG Real …
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 160,000
Sea view Beachfront 1-Bedroom apartment in Arena 1, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is p…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 57,000
Sea View 1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas. No maintenance fee IBG Real Estates is o…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 145,000
2-BED, 2-BATH apartment with SEA and Pool View, Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estat…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
102 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 128,000
SEA/POOL view apartment with 2 bedrooms in Marina View, Fort Noks Grand Resort, Sveti Vlas …
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
5/11 Floor
€ 95,000
Beachfront 1-Bedroom Apartment with Sea and Pool view in Majestic Beach Resort****, Sunny Be…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 95,000
1-bedroom apartment with Sea View in Dolce Vita 2, VIP Zone in Sveti Vlas We are pleased …
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 83,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and SEA view in Watermill/Vodenitsata, Sveti Vlas …
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 89,900
Sea View 1 Bedroom apartment in Etara 1, St Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
128 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 123,000
Sea view Apartment with 2 bedrooms in Admiral, Sveti Vlas, Dinevi Resort We are pleased t…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 145,000
Apartment with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom and Sea View in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real…
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
143 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Family House with 3-bedrooms, own pool, Sea view and BBQ area, Bay View Villas, Kosharitsa …
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 99,000
Sea/pool view apartment with 1 bedroom in the prestigious Monastery 2, Sveti Vlas. 1st line …
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 135,000
1st Line! Sea View 2 Bed apartment in Diamond aparthotel, Dinevi Resort IBG Real estate&n…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 77,000
Sea view 1-Bedroom apartment in Chateau Nessebar, Sveti Vlas, 50 m to the beach IBG Real …
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 79,000
SEA view apartment with 1-bedroom in Panorama Fort Beach, Sveti Vlas. 1st line to the beach …
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 79,900
Frontal Sea View apartment with One bedroom for sale in Crown Fort Club, Saint Vlas For s…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 63,000
Sea view apartment with 1-bedroom in complex Sirena, Dinevi Resort, Sveti Vlas We are ple…
