Realting.com
Bulgaria
Burgas
Nesebar
Sveti Vlas
Houses
Houses for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
245 m²
2 Floor
€ 186,200
#30255174Two-storey house in the center of St. Vlas 245 m2, and a yard of 1,149 m2Price: 190…
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
90 m²
€ 68,000
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
301 m²
€ 1,012,032
ID 30965684 eco-house with 5 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 1 012 032 euro.Loca…
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
200 m²
€ 600,300
ID 30952674 Eco-house in complex Venid Eco Village Price: 600 300 euro. Location: Sveti Vlas…
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
251 m²
€ 753,900
ID 30956428 Eco-house with 5 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 735 900 Euro. Locat…
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
199 m²
€ 548,412
ID 30956682 Eco house with 4 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 548 412 euro. Locat…
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
352 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 265,000
Big house with SEA VIEW for sale in Sveti Vlas, 500 m. to the beach IBG Real Estates is p…
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
143 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Family House with 3-bedrooms, own pool, Sea view and BBQ area, Bay View Villas, Kosharitsa …
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
314 m²
4 Floor
€ 285,000
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
600 m²
4 Floor
€ 577,150
#30145384 Offers a large four-storey house in the center of the resort town of Sveti Vlas wi…
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
196 m²
2 Floor
€ 205,800
# 29523398 We offer a beautiful two-storey new house in Sveti Vlas, with a beautiful view of…
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
€ 625,000
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
110 m²
12 Floor
€ 135,000
We offer you a two-storey house – Townhouse in Sveti Vlas. First floor: large living room, b…
Villa Villa
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
31 m²
6 Floor
€ 23,000
Grand Villa is a new exclusive residential complex located in the picturesque resort town of…
4 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bath
142 m²
€ 110,000
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
250 m²
3 Floor
€ 222,750
A residential building (duplex) in St. Vlas, with panoramic views of the sea and mountains. …
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
225 m²
2 Floor
€ 346,500
The house in the complex "Diamant," Saint VlasHouse 2-storey with 4 bedrooms, in the complex…
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
€ 120,000
For sale villa, located in the complex Villa Romana in the village. Elenite area of 108 sq…
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
473 m²
4 Floor
€ 394,515
Guest house 1 line, St. VlasGuest house 1 line, 4 floors, which is located in the picturesqu…
