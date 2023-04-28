Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Nesebar
  5. Sveti Vlas
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

19 properties total found
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
245 m² 2 Floor
€ 186,200
#30255174Two-storey house in the center of St. Vlas 245 m2, and a yard of 1,149 m2Price: 190…
House in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
90 m²
€ 68,000
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
301 m²
€ 1,012,032
ID 30965684 eco-house with 5 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 1 012 032 euro.Loca…
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
200 m²
€ 600,300
ID 30952674 Eco-house in complex Venid Eco Village Price: 600 300 euro. Location: Sveti Vlas…
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
251 m²
€ 753,900
ID 30956428 Eco-house with 5 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 735 900 Euro. Locat…
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
199 m²
€ 548,412
ID 30956682 Eco house with 4 bedrooms in complex Venid Eco VillagePrice: 548 412 euro. Locat…
House in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
352 m² Number of floors 4
€ 265,000
Big house with SEA VIEW for sale in Sveti Vlas, 500 m. to the beach IBG Real Estates is p…
3 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
Family House with 3-bedrooms, own pool, Sea view and BBQ area, Bay View Villas, Kosharitsa …
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
314 m² 4 Floor
€ 285,000
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
600 m² 4 Floor
€ 577,150
#30145384 Offers a large four-storey house in the center of the resort town of Sveti Vlas wi…
3 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
196 m² 2 Floor
€ 205,800
# 29523398 We offer a beautiful two-storey new house in Sveti Vlas, with a beautiful view of…
House in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
€ 625,000
House in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
House
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
110 m² 12 Floor
€ 135,000
We offer you a two-storey house – Townhouse in Sveti Vlas. First floor: large living room, b…
Villa Villa in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa Villa
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
31 m² 6 Floor
€ 23,000
Grand Villa is a new exclusive residential complex located in the picturesque resort town of…
4 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 bath 142 m²
€ 110,000
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
250 m² 3 Floor
€ 222,750
A residential building (duplex) in St. Vlas, with panoramic views of the sea and mountains. …
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
225 m² 2 Floor
€ 346,500
The house in the complex "Diamant," Saint VlasHouse 2-storey with 4 bedrooms, in the complex…
3 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 120,000
For sale villa, located in the complex Villa Romana in the village. Elenite area of 108 sq…
5 room house in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
473 m² 4 Floor
€ 394,515
Guest house 1 line, St. VlasGuest house 1 line, 4 floors, which is located in the picturesqu…
