Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 85,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished one-bedroom apartment located on th…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale is this one-bedroom apartment in perfect condition and sea view located on the…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 128,000
We are pleased to offer this 1-bedroom apartment with Sea and pool views located on the 2nd …
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 120,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, locate…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 115,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 2-bedroom apartment located on the 4th f…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 159,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 2-bedroom apartment located on the 6th f…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 130,000
We are pleased to offer this furnished One-bedroom apartment located on the 4th floor in the…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 73,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment, located …
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 64,000
We are pleased to offer for sale this fully furnished apartment with one bedroom locate…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 67,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this spacious 1-bedroom apartment, located on the …
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 54,500
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with pool and sea view, Crown Fort Club, Saint Vlas For sale is…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 125,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Sea view in Victorio, Sveti Vlas, 150 m to the se…
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Sea view, Villa Calabria, Sveti Vlas IBG Real …
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 160,000
Sea view Beachfront 1-Bedroom apartment in Arena 1, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is p…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 57,000
Sea View 1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas. No maintenance fee IBG Real Estates is o…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 145,000
2-BED, 2-BATH apartment with SEA and Pool View, Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estat…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 128,000
SEA/POOL view apartment with 2 bedrooms in Marina View, Fort Noks Grand Resort, Sveti Vlas …
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 5/11 Floor
€ 95,000
Beachfront 1-Bedroom Apartment with Sea and Pool view in Majestic Beach Resort****, Sunny Be…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 95,000
1-bedroom apartment with Sea View in Dolce Vita 2, VIP Zone in Sveti Vlas We are pleased …
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 83,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and SEA view in Watermill/Vodenitsata, Sveti Vlas …
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 89,900
Sea View 1 Bedroom apartment in Etara 1, St Vlas IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 128 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 123,000
Sea view Apartment with 2 bedrooms in Admiral, Sveti Vlas, Dinevi Resort We are pleased t…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 145,000
Apartment with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom and Sea View in Garden of Eden, Sveti Vlas IBG Real…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 99,000
Sea/pool view apartment with 1 bedroom in the prestigious Monastery 2, Sveti Vlas. 1st line …
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 135,000
1st Line! Sea View 2 Bed apartment in Diamond aparthotel, Dinevi Resort IBG Real estate&n…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 77,000
Sea view 1-Bedroom apartment in Chateau Nessebar, Sveti Vlas, 50 m to the beach IBG Real …
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 79,000
SEA view apartment with 1-bedroom in Panorama Fort Beach, Sveti Vlas. 1st line to the beach …
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 79,900
Frontal Sea View apartment with One bedroom for sale in Crown Fort Club, Saint Vlas For s…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 63,000
Sea view apartment with 1-bedroom in complex Sirena, Dinevi Resort, Sveti Vlas We are ple…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 102,500
2-bedroom apartment with Sea view in complex Sun Coast Resort, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estate…
