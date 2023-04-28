Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Nesebar
  5. Sveti Vlas
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
353 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
109 m² -1 Floor
€ 111,000
4 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
117 m² 5 Floor
€ 125,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
144 m² 2 Floor
€ 101,000
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
42 m² 3 Floor
€ 64,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 89,000
IBG Real Estates brings to your attention this furnished apartment located on the 4th f…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 67,500
We are pleased to offer this furnished one bedroom apartment located on the ground floor in …
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
77 m² 1 Floor
€ 73,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
74 m² 1 Floor
€ 77,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
67 m² 4 Floor
€ 66,700
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
72 m² 3 Floor
€ 88,850
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
67 m² 3 Floor
€ 59,000
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
47 m² 1 Floor
€ 49,700
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
118 m² 4 Floor
€ 120,780
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 68,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 1-bedroom apartment located on the …
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 79,000
We are pleased to offer this fully furnished and equipped one-bedroom apartment, located on …
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 85,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished one-bedroom apartment located on th…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale is this one-bedroom apartment in perfect condition and sea view located on the…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 128,000
We are pleased to offer this 1-bedroom apartment with Sea and pool views located on the 2nd …
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 120,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, locate…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 120,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one bedroom apartment, located on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 115,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 2-bedroom apartment located on the 4th f…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 159,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 2-bedroom apartment located on the 6th f…
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
101 m² 1 Floor
€ 80,496
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
75 m² 2 Floor
€ 82,500
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
74 m² 2 Floor
€ 73,900
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
69 m² 3 Floor
€ 73,000
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
33 m² 2 Floor
€ 39,999
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
58 m² 4 Floor
€ 88,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
77 m² 2 Floor
€ 66,700
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
72 m² 2 Floor
€ 77,100
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir