Show properties list
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
109 m²
-1 Floor
€ 111,000
4 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
117 m²
5 Floor
€ 125,000
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
144 m²
2 Floor
€ 101,000
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
42 m²
3 Floor
€ 64,000
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
3/6 Floor
€ 89,000
IBG Real Estates brings to your attention this furnished apartment located on the 4th f…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 67,500
We are pleased to offer this furnished one bedroom apartment located on the ground floor in …
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
77 m²
1 Floor
€ 73,000
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
74 m²
1 Floor
€ 77,000
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
67 m²
4 Floor
€ 66,700
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
72 m²
3 Floor
€ 88,850
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
67 m²
3 Floor
€ 59,000
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
47 m²
1 Floor
€ 49,700
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
118 m²
4 Floor
€ 120,780
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 68,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 1-bedroom apartment located on the …
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 79,000
We are pleased to offer this fully furnished and equipped one-bedroom apartment, located on …
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 85,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished one-bedroom apartment located on th…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale is this one-bedroom apartment in perfect condition and sea view located on the…
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 128,000
We are pleased to offer this 1-bedroom apartment with Sea and pool views located on the 2nd …
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 120,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, locate…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
79 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 120,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one bedroom apartment, located on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 115,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 2-bedroom apartment located on the 4th f…
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 159,900
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this furnished 2-bedroom apartment located on the 6th f…
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
101 m²
1 Floor
€ 80,496
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
75 m²
2 Floor
€ 82,500
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
74 m²
2 Floor
€ 73,900
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
69 m²
3 Floor
€ 73,000
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
33 m²
2 Floor
€ 39,999
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
58 m²
4 Floor
€ 88,000
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
77 m²
2 Floor
€ 66,700
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
72 m²
2 Floor
€ 77,100
