Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
€ 52,115
#29285568 Offers a fully furnished 1 -bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea in the …
Apartment in Bata, Bulgaria
Apartment
Bata, Bulgaria
Area 51 m²
€ 45,000
Apartment in Rusokastro, Bulgaria
Apartment
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 84,500
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Price on request
Exclusive ❗️❗️❗️   Square Agency presents to your attention a new luxury residential …
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
€ 140,210
Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
€ 480,000
Apartment in Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
Apartment
Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
€ 46,000
5 room house in Ravda, Bulgaria
5 room house
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
Floor 3
€ 370,478
#30745626We offer a house with a yard in the village. RavdaPrice: 370,000 euroLocation: s. R…
3 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 4
€ 65,084
# 31215074Offered for sale:Two-bedroom apartment in the Polo Resort complex on Sunny Beach.P…
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 132,618
1st Line! Sea View 2 Bed apartment in Diamond aparthotel, Dinevi Resort IBG Real estate&n…
1 room apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 59,800
The apartment consists of a spacious entrance hall, a bedroom, a living room with kitchen, t…
1 room apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/6
€ 92,872
SEA/POOL view apartment with 1 bedroom in Rich I Nessebar IBG Real Estates is pleased to …

