  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Sredets
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sredets, Bulgaria

Sredets
2 room housein Momina Tsarkva, Bulgaria
2 room house
Momina Tsarkva, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 39,995
For sale is a detached two-storied house in a small village in Burgas Region near the Turkis…
2 room housein Sredets, Bulgaria
2 room house
Sredets, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Single-storey house for sale in 30 km from Burgas, Bulgaria For sale is a single storied …
Housein Panchevo, Bulgaria
House
Panchevo, Bulgaria
€ 23,000
5 room housein Kubadin, Bulgaria
5 room house
Kubadin, Bulgaria
138 m² 2 Floor
€ 22,500
# 28926290 A two-storey house of massive construction is offered in the very center of the v…
House 3 bathroomsin Sredets, Bulgaria
House 3 bathrooms
Sredets, Bulgaria
3 bath 90 m²
€ 33,000
Housein Debelt, Bulgaria
House
Debelt, Bulgaria
114 m²
€ 68,900

