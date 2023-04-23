Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

Sozopol
Chernomorets
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
630 m²
€ 229,000
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
95 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 124,700
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a two-bedroom apartment sq. Raspberry Valley. The apartmen…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
64 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 116,809
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in…
1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 74,143
1-Bedroom apartment with pool view in Villa Sardinia, Sveti Vlas We are pleased to offer …
Apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
Apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
€ 110,000
Apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
51 m² 6 Floor
€ 40,590
ID: 31141472Offered for sale:Studio on the 6th floor in the Amadeus 11 complex with a large …
Apartment in Dyulevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Dyulevo, Bulgaria
144 m²
€ 85,000
1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 89,372
Park View one-bedroom apartment for sale in Esteban, Nessebar We are pleased to offer thi…
Apartment in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
3 150 m²
€ 33,000
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
32 m² 6 Floor
€ 29,000
The comfortable Elit Ravda complex consists of 80 residential apartments of various sizes. D…
5 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
5 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
160 m² 3 Floor
€ 313,600
1 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 52,500

Properties features in Sozopol, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
