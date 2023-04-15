Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Burgas
  4. Sozopol
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

Sozopol
10
Chernomorets
1
House To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
3 room housein Zidarovo, Bulgaria
3 room house
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 61 m² Number of floors 2
€ 24,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present you this rural house, located in a quiet village…
3 room housein Budzhaka, Bulgaria
3 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
130 m² 2 Floor
€ 392,000
#309029582-storey house on the first line in the luxury complex SozopolisPrice: 400,000 euro…
4 room housein Budzhaka, Bulgaria
4 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 471 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Luxury house with sea / pool view and 4 bedrooms in Sozopolis holiday complex, Sozopol We…
4 room housein Zidarovo, Bulgaria
4 room house
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
4 bath 250 m²
€ 530,000
5 room housein Chernomorets, Bulgaria
5 room house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
375 m² 3 Floor
€ 950,000
5 room housein Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
5 room house
Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
5 bath 368 m²
€ 240,000
4 room housein Budzhaka, Bulgaria
4 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
153 m² 1 Floor
€ 348,488
ID 30280776 We offer you the opportunity to buy a semi-detached house with an area of 153 sq…
4 room housein Budzhaka, Bulgaria
4 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
148 m² 1 Floor
€ 249,000
ID29390016 Two-story villa in the Greenlife Vilas complex, 100 m from the beach Price: 189,0…
Housein Sozopol, Bulgaria
House
Sozopol, Bulgaria
€ 95,760
A unique plot of land on the best beach is Smokinya. The hotel is 5 minutes from Sozopol. Ef…
2 room housein Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 room house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 145 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
2-storey elegant house, Act 16, made of high quality materials from Germany. The first floor…
Housein Krushevets, Bulgaria
House
Krushevets, Bulgaria
2 bath
€ 85,000
5 room housein Budzhaka, Bulgaria
5 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
420 m² -1 Floor
€ 990,000
For sale it is offered: ID 28680578Three-storey house with 4 bedroomsCost: 1,100,000 euros.S…
Housein Sozopol, Bulgaria
House
Sozopol, Bulgaria
154 m² 2 Floor
€ 185,000
1st floor – kitchen, living room, bathroom with shower, terrace 2nd floor – two bedrooms, 2 …
Housein Sozopol, Bulgaria
House
Sozopol, Bulgaria
330 m² 1 Floor
€ 369,600
Luxury house located in a unique location on the first coastline. The territory of the house…
5 room housein Sozopol, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
290 m² 4 Floor
€ 514,800
#26781718 We offer a beautiful four-storey house on the first line of the sea in the resort …
5 room housein Zidarovo, Bulgaria
5 room house
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
5 bath 450 m²
€ 620,000
4 room housein Sozopol, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sozopol, Bulgaria
4 bath 522 m²
€ 650,000
Sozopol city, Budzhaka area It is located in the center of the Budzhaka peninsula, in a qu…

Properties features in Sozopol, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir