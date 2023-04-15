Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

Sozopol
51
Chernomorets
19
99 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
54 m² 2 Floor
€ 79,200
ID 31141910For sale it is offered:One-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace in the resor…
2 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
65 m² 3 Floor
€ 86,130
# 31142222Apartment with 1 bedroom and sea view in a luxury complex with a swimming pool.Pri…
2 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
67 m² 3 Floor
€ 76,244
2 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
62 m² 3 Floor
€ 71,932
ID 30424988We offer for sale a 1-bedroom apartment in an elite gated complex on the first li…
3 room housein Zidarovo, Bulgaria
3 room house
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms 61 m² Number of floors 2
€ 24,000
IBG Real Estates is pleased to present you this rural house, located in a quiet village…
Apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
39 m² 1 Floor
€ 35,000
ID 31058364 Studio in residential complex Antik 9Price: 35,000 euroLocation: SozopolRooms: 1…
3 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
93 m² 3 Floor
€ 93,170
3 room housein Budzhaka, Bulgaria
3 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
130 m² 2 Floor
€ 392,000
#309029582-storey house on the first line in the luxury complex SozopolisPrice: 400,000 euro…
1 room apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
2 bath 102 m²
€ 139,000
4 room housein Budzhaka, Bulgaria
4 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 471 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Luxury house with sea / pool view and 4 bedrooms in Sozopolis holiday complex, Sozopol We…
2 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
56 m² -1 Floor
€ 78,400
4 room housein Zidarovo, Bulgaria
4 room house
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
4 bath 250 m²
€ 530,000
1 room apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
1 bath 60 m²
€ 60,000
Apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
Apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
42 m² 3 Floor
€ 55,440
2 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
62 m² 1 Floor
€ 73,900
ID 30716946We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the Sozopol Residence building under…
3 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
94 m² 4 Floor
€ 136,350
ID 30717692We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the Sozopol Residence building under…
2 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
65 m² 4 Floor
€ 94,250
2 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
56 m² 4 Floor
€ 81,500
Apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 139,000
2 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
61 m² 1 Floor
€ 57,650
2 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
62 m² -1 Floor
€ 58,950
ID 30714366We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the Sozopol Residence building under…
5 room housein Chernomorets, Bulgaria
5 room house
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
375 m² 3 Floor
€ 950,000
2 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
56 m² 1 Floor
€ 80,706
# 30436986For sale it is offered:Cozy one-bedroom apartment with furniture in a complex on t…
5 room housein Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
5 room house
Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
5 bath 368 m²
€ 240,000
1 room apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
2 bath 106 m²
€ 108,000
Studio apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 49,650
3 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
67 m² 1 Floor
€ 73,400
#28402094, Sveti Nikola, Sozopol, 2-bedroom apartment with frontal sea view.Price: 73,400 eu…
4 room housein Budzhaka, Bulgaria
4 room house
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
153 m² 1 Floor
€ 348,488
ID 30280776 We offer you the opportunity to buy a semi-detached house with an area of 153 sq…
Apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 85,000
Apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 75,000

