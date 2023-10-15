Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sofia State, Bulgaria

40 properties total found
House in Mladost, Bulgaria
House
Mladost, Bulgaria
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A house for sale in a quiet place in. Gorublyane. Year of construct…
€399,000
House in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria
House
Kostinbrod, Bulgaria
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE sells a detached house in a complex free of charge maintenance in t…
€190,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Bestay Property presents a terraced house in the area of ​​Detski Grad, located 2 minutes fr…
€330,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property offers to your attention a detached house in its own yard. It is located nex…
€375,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Vitosha, Bulgaria
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious house in a gated luxury complex in the renowned district…
€650,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious new house on three floors with built-up area of 200 sq.m…
Price on request
House in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 210 m²
Floor 3/3
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a two-storey house at the foot of Vitosha Mountain in. Boy…
€395,000
House in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
House
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE House for sale in. Lyulin 8 in a communicative place near a metro s…
€400,000
House in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 3
DREAM WISHEN REALSIBLE PROPERTIES A twin house for sale near the Anglo-American School. It i…
€395,550
House in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 3
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A luxury single-family house with panoramic views of Vitosha Mounta…
€1,53M
House with yard, with sauna, with bath house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House with yard, with sauna, with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 360 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A modern building house for sale, located in a quiet place in the p…
€950,000
House with yard, with security, with bath house in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
House with yard, with security, with bath house
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 535 m²
Number of floors 3
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A luxury family house for sale in a gated complex with its own land…
€594,600
House with yard, with bath house in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
House with yard, with bath house
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 280 m²
DREAM WISHEN REALSIBLE PROPERTIES A house for sale in the newspaper.h. Kosanin dol in a quie…
€350,000
House with yard, with bath house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House with yard, with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 260 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A detached house for sale in Dragalevtsi on a communicative site wi…
€650,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Vitosha, Bulgaria
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 728 m²
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
€3,20M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Bestay Property presents an amazing residential complex located at the foot of one of the ea…
€390,000
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Izgrev, Bulgaria
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 100 m²
Bestay Property presents a very luxury property in the Diplomatic region in Sofia. The estat…
€3,80M
4 room house with air conditioning, with yard, with Service / Laundry room in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house with air conditioning, with yard, with Service / Laundry room
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 477 m²
The charm of this house for sale is in its ancient architectural silhouette, large rooms and…
€850,000
House with Bedrooms in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
House with Bedrooms
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 695 m²
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house with a supe…
€749,999
5 room house with Bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house with Bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house in the supe…
€699,999
House with Bedrooms in Mladost, Bulgaria
House with Bedrooms
Mladost, Bulgaria
Area 300 m²
Introducing everyone's dream home! A family house on 3 floors and an attic, nestled in gre…
€690,000
House in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
€600,000
6 room house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
6 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
€250,000
3 room house in Bankia, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bankia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
€230,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
3 room house with Bedrooms
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
The house is located near the complex "White Church". New modern architecture with a beaut…
€375,000
7 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
7 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
€288,000
9 room house with Bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
9 room house with Bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 20
Area 1 400 m²
Agency Kvadrat sells a completely renovated building - with total built-up area of ​​1400 …
€1,60M
5 room house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
5 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 249 m²
€449,000
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 270 m²
€330,000
4 room house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
4 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
€570,000

