Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Sofia State

Residential properties for sale in Sofia State, Bulgaria

Sofia City Province
604
Sofia
174
Vitosha
119
Triadica
58
Studentski
50
Liulin
47
Ovcha kupel
26
Vrabnitsa
26
Show more
610 properties total found
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 98 m²
Floor 6/8
€195,000
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/5
€83,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
€182,500
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 4
€114,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/8
€149,990
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 191 m²
Floor 7/9
€340,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 290 m²
Floor 9/10
€501,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 122 m²
Floor 3/9
€222,650
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/9
€206,100
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 135 m²
Floor 4/9
€246,800
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/9
€239,250
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near …
€159,600
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near pu…
€97,200
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. The dry river in a quiet place…
€100,900
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. The dry river in a quiet place n…
€86,400
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. The dry river in a quiet place n…
€73,000
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near pu…
€96,600
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near …
€149,800
House in Mladost, Bulgaria
House
Mladost, Bulgaria
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A house for sale in a quiet place in. Gorublyane. Year of construct…
€399,000
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in. Vitosha after re…
€150,000
House in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria
House
Kostinbrod, Bulgaria
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE sells a detached house in a complex free of charge maintenance in t…
€190,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Malinova Valley in a communicati…
€99,700
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Malinova Valley in a communica…
€123,650
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Malinova Valley in a communicati…
€75,200
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Malinova Valley in a communica…
€114,550
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Malinova Valley in a communicati…
€96,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Malinova Valley in a communica…
€115,700
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Izgrev, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale a penthouse with double garage and ideal parts of the land…
€495,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 489 m²
We present to you an exclusive property on two floors with a feeling of house at the foot of…
€860,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Bestay Property presents a terraced house in the area of ​​Detski Grad, located 2 minutes fr…
€330,000

Property types in Sofia State

apartments
houses

Properties features in Sofia State, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir