Houses for sale in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
18
Vitosha
7
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
171 m²
2
€ 430,000
DREAM WISHEN REALSES A new luxury terraced house for sale in Simeonovo. There is a communica…
Recommend
House
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
3
130 m²
1
€ 15,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one storied house, in a nice village near Balchik …
Recommend
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
256 m²
2
€ 850,000
Recommend
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
256 m²
2
€ 850,000
Recommend
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
585 m²
3
€ 1,530,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A luxury single-family house with panoramic views of Vitosha Mounta…
Recommend
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
360 m²
€ 950,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A modern building house for sale, located in a quiet place in the p…
Recommend
3 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
3
3
240 m²
€ 470,000
Bestay Property presents a brand new house in gated complex for sale in Dragalevtsi district…
Recommend
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
400 m²
3
€ 550,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A family house with a private yard part of a gated complex in a com…
Recommend
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
287 m²
2
€ 380,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A modernist house is for sale part of a complex with 6 houses in a …
Recommend
House
German, Bulgaria
280 m²
€ 350,000
DREAM WISHEN REALSIBLE PROPERTIES A house for sale in the newspaper.h. Kosanin dol in a quie…
Recommend
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
260 m²
€ 650,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A detached house for sale in Dragalevtsi on a communicative site wi…
Recommend
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5
5
728 m²
€ 3,530,000
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
Recommend
3 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
3
2
204 m²
€ 160,000
Bestay Property presents a bright unfurnished maisonette on the third and forth top floor in…
Recommend
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
695 m²
€ 749,999
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house with a supe…
Recommend
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5
4
800 m²
€ 699,999
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house in the supe…
Recommend
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
300 m²
€ 690,000
Introducing everyone's dream home! A family house on 3 floors and an attic, nestled in…
Recommend
6 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
6
250 m²
€ 250,000
Recommend
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
€ 600,000
Recommend
3 room house
Bankya, Bulgaria
3
200 m²
€ 230,000
Recommend
3 room house
German, Bulgaria
4
3
214 m²
€ 375,000
The house is located near the complex "White Church". New modern architecture wi…
Recommend
7 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
7
330 m²
€ 288,000
Recommend
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5
360 m²
€ 497,000
Recommend
9 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
20
1 400 m²
€ 1,600,000
Agency Kvadrat sells a completely renovated building - with total built-up area of 1400 …
Recommend
5 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
5
249 m²
€ 449,000
Recommend
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
270 m²
€ 330,000
Recommend
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
9
3
600 m²
€ 570,000
Recommend
4 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
4
100 m²
€ 140,000
Recommend
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
250 m²
€ 420,000
We present you a new project in the capital, Sofia - Vitosha town house from 6 family hous…
Recommend
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
890 m²
€ 550,000
Recommend
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
6
2
140 m²
€ 119,000
Recommend
