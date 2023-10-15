Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Sofia City Province
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria

Sofia
167
Vitosha
104
Triadica
58
Studentski
49
Liulin
46
Vrabnitsa
26
Ovcha kupel
25
Lozenec
19
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 489 m²
We present to you an exclusive property on two floors with a feeling of house at the foot of…
€860,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Izgrev, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bestay Property present to you a three bedroom penthouse with breathtaking views on the 16th…
€650,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished high-end two bedroom penthouse in a prestigious …
€995,000

