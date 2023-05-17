Bulgaria
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Bulgaria
Studio apartment
House in Bulgaria
Villa
Land in Bulgaria
Luxury Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Commercial
All commercial properties in Bulgaria
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Sofia State
Sofia City Province
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Sofia
331
Vitosha
45
Vrabnitsa
18
Ovcha kupel
13
Apartment
Clear all
415 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
76 m²
2/4
€ 120,864
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A one-bedroom apartment for sale in Manastirski Livadi, located in …
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
122 m²
4/6
€ 195,936
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Manastirski Livadi, located in …
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
82 m²
3/4
€ 148,140
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a smal…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
70 m²
4
€ 140,122
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment with private yard in Boyana. It is located in…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
144 m²
3/4
€ 258,606
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A four-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a sma…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
103 m²
2/4
€ 185,598
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a smal…
Recommend
Apartment
Voluiak, Bulgaria
65 m²
9/9
€ 125,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vrabnitsa 2 in a quiet place nea…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
60 m²
6/8
€ 127,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Mladost 4 in a communicative pla…
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
126 m²
2/4
€ 200,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. The dry river in a quiet place…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
105 m²
2/8
€ 250,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a furnished, two-bedroom apartment in the center of Sofia.…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
94 m²
2/6
€ 122,200
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Ovcha kupel is a newly built b…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
56 m²
5/5
€ 88,968
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new lu…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
56 m²
2/5
€ 82,902
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new lu…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
87 m²
2/5
€ 128,251
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new …
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
87 m²
3/5
€ 133,464
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new …
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
80 m²
2/7
€ 160,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Sofia. It is locate…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
115 m²
3/5
€ 183,872
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a smal…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
140 m²
7/9
€ 237,960
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
125 m²
6/9
€ 212,820
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
106 m²
5/9
€ 180,285
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
70 m²
5/9
€ 118,065
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale …
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
39 m²
9
€ 65,600
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale …
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
74 m²
2/4
€ 110,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near a …
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
102 m²
2/4
€ 152,910
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near …
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
145 m²
5/6
€ 245,000
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
77 m²
5/8
€ 103,370
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin - Center for a communicat…
Recommend
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
95 m²
2/4
€ 152,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Manastical meadows. It is locate…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
125 m²
5/6
€ 220,000
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
109 m²
5/8
€ 146,651
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin - Center for a communic…
Recommend
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
98 m²
4/7
€ 170,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Druzhba 2 in a quiet place nea…
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
14
Properties features in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL