Residential properties for sale in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria

Sofia
349
Vitosha
52
Vrabnitsa
18
Ovcha kupel
13
450 properties total found
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
DREAM WISHEN REALSES A new luxury terraced house for sale in Simeonovo. There is a communica…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 120,864
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A one-bedroom apartment for sale in Manastirski Livadi, located in …
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 122 m²
Floor 4/6
€ 195,936
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Manastirski Livadi, located in …
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 148,140
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a smal…
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 140,122
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment with private yard in Boyana. It is located in…
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 144 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 258,606
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A four-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a sma…
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 185,598
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a smal…
Apartment in Voluiak, Bulgaria
Apartment
Voluiak, Bulgaria
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 125,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vrabnitsa 2 in a quiet place nea…
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/8
€ 127,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Mladost 4 in a communicative pla…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 200,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. The dry river in a quiet place…
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/8
€ 250,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a furnished, two-bedroom apartment in the center of Sofia.…
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/6
€ 122,200
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Ovcha kupel is a newly built b…
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 88,968
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new lu…
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 82,902
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new lu…
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 128,251
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new …
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 133,464
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Sheep heron 2. There is a new …
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/7
€ 160,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in the center of Sofia. It is locate…
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 183,872
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Boyana. It is located in a smal…
House in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
House
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 15,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one storied house, in a nice village near Balchik …
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 140 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 237,960
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 125 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 212,820
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/9
€ 180,285
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/9
€ 118,065
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale …
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 65,600
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale …
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 110,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near a …
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 152,910
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near …
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/6
€ 245,000
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/8
€ 103,370
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin - Center for a communicat…
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 152,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Manastical meadows. It is locate…
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/6
€ 220,000
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!!DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sal…

Properties features in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria



