Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sofia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia City
598
Sofia
458
Vitosha
76
Ovcha kupel
22
Vrabnitsa
19
Kremikovci
2
Bankya
1
Krasno selo
1
Show more
3 properties total found
3 room housein Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 bath 240 m²
€ 470,000
Bestay Property presents a brand new house in gated complex for sale in Dragalevtsi district…
5 room housein Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bath 728 m²
€ 3,530,000
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
2 room apartmentin Sofia, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bath 126 m²
€ 264,500
Gorgeous two-bedroom property in the “Diamond” building, touching the stars.   The apartment…

Properties features in Sofia, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir