Houses for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

Housein Sofia City, Bulgaria
House
Sofia City, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one storied house, in a nice village near Balchik …
Housein Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
210 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a two-storey house at the foot of Vitosha Mountain in. Boy…
Housein Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
181 m² Number of floors 4
€ 340,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE House for sale in. Boyana in a quiet place at the foot of Vitosha M…
Housein Pancharevo, Bulgaria
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 395,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A new luxury house for sale in the village of Lozen, which is locat…
Housein Pancharevo, Bulgaria
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
320 m² Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
Housein Vitosha, Bulgaria
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
396 m² Number of floors 2
€ 790,000
Housein Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
256 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Housein Pancharevo, Bulgaria
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
256 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
Housein Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE House for sale in. Lyulin 8 in a communicative place near a metro s…
Housein German, Bulgaria
House
German, Bulgaria
293 m² Number of floors 3
€ 395,550
DREAM WISHEN REALSIBLE PROPERTIES A twin house for sale near the Anglo-American School. It i…
Housein Pancharevo, Bulgaria
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
585 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,530,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A luxury single-family house with panoramic views of Vitosha Mounta…
Housein Vitosha, Bulgaria
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
358 m²
€ 400,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a luxury three-storey row house in. Dragalevtsi. It is loc…
Housein Vitosha, Bulgaria
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
360 m²
€ 950,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A modern building house for sale, located in a quiet place in the p…
3 room housein Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 bath 240 m²
€ 470,000
Bestay Property presents a brand new house in gated complex for sale in Dragalevtsi district…
Housein Pancharevo, Bulgaria
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
535 m² Number of floors 3
€ 594,600
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A luxury family house for sale in a gated complex with its own land…
Housein Vitosha, Bulgaria
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A family house with a private yard part of a gated complex in a com…
Housein Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
287 m² Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A modernist house is for sale part of a complex with 6 houses in a …
Housein German, Bulgaria
House
German, Bulgaria
280 m²
€ 350,000
DREAM WISHEN REALSIBLE PROPERTIES A house for sale in the newspaper.h. Kosanin dol in a quie…
Housein Vitosha, Bulgaria
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
260 m²
€ 650,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A detached house for sale in Dragalevtsi on a communicative site wi…
5 room housein Boyana, Bulgaria
5 room house
Boyana, Bulgaria
4 bath 463 m²
€ 430,000
Bestay Property presents a new house for sale in Boyana district near Boyana residence. The …
5 room housein Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bath 728 m²
€ 3,530,000
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
3 room housein Sofia, Bulgaria
3 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bath 204 m²
€ 160,000
Bestay Property presents a bright unfurnished maisonette on the third and forth top floor in…
4 room housein Boyana, Bulgaria
4 room house
Boyana, Bulgaria
4 bath 330 m²
€ 289,000
Bestay Property presents a family three-floors house in the renowned Pavlovo district with a…
4 room housein Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bath 350 m²
€ 480,000
This special estate for sale is part of a gated complex in Dragalevtsi. The property is read…
4 room housein с. Панчарево, Bulgaria
4 room house
с. Панчарево, Bulgaria
4 bath 300 m²
€ 390,000
Bestay Property presents an amazing residential complex located at the foot of one of the ea…
2 room housein Slatina, Bulgaria
2 room house
Slatina, Bulgaria
1 bath 260 m²
€ 120,000
Bestay Property presents two family houses in Municipality of Radomir, the village of Potsar…
4 room housein Boyana, Bulgaria
4 room house
Boyana, Bulgaria
3 bath 330 m²
€ 490,000
Vintage estate in Boyana, close to Vitosha Nature Park. The cozy property has an area of ​​3…
4 room housein Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bath 477 m²
€ 850,000
The charm of this house for sale is in its ancient architectural silhouette, large rooms and…
Housein Pancharevo, Bulgaria
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
695 m²
€ 749,999
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house with a supe…
5 room housein Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bath 800 m²
€ 699,999
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house in the supe…

