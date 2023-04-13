Bulgaria
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Bulgaria
New houses in Bulgaria
All new buildings in Bulgaria
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Bulgaria
Residential
Apartment in Bulgaria
Studio apartment
House in Bulgaria
Villa
Land in Bulgaria
Luxury Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Commercial
All commercial properties in Bulgaria
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Bulgaria
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Sofia
Houses
Houses for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria
Sofia City
43
Sofia
20
Vitosha
9
Bankya
1
Krasno selo
1
House
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Sofia City, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 15,500
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one storied house, in a nice village near Balchik …
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
210 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 395,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a two-storey house at the foot of Vitosha Mountain in. Boy…
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
181 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 340,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE House for sale in. Boyana in a quiet place at the foot of Vitosha M…
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 395,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A new luxury house for sale in the village of Lozen, which is locat…
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
320 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
396 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 790,000
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
256 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
256 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE House for sale in. Lyulin 8 in a communicative place near a metro s…
House
German, Bulgaria
293 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 395,550
DREAM WISHEN REALSIBLE PROPERTIES A twin house for sale near the Anglo-American School. It i…
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
585 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,530,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A luxury single-family house with panoramic views of Vitosha Mounta…
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
358 m²
€ 400,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a luxury three-storey row house in. Dragalevtsi. It is loc…
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
360 m²
€ 950,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A modern building house for sale, located in a quiet place in the p…
3 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 bath
240 m²
€ 470,000
Bestay Property presents a brand new house in gated complex for sale in Dragalevtsi district…
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
535 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 594,600
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A luxury family house for sale in a gated complex with its own land…
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A family house with a private yard part of a gated complex in a com…
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
287 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A modernist house is for sale part of a complex with 6 houses in a …
House
German, Bulgaria
280 m²
€ 350,000
DREAM WISHEN REALSIBLE PROPERTIES A house for sale in the newspaper.h. Kosanin dol in a quie…
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
260 m²
€ 650,000
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A detached house for sale in Dragalevtsi on a communicative site wi…
5 room house
Boyana, Bulgaria
4 bath
463 m²
€ 430,000
Bestay Property presents a new house for sale in Boyana district near Boyana residence. The …
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bath
728 m²
€ 3,530,000
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
3 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bath
204 m²
€ 160,000
Bestay Property presents a bright unfurnished maisonette on the third and forth top floor in…
4 room house
Boyana, Bulgaria
4 bath
330 m²
€ 289,000
Bestay Property presents a family three-floors house in the renowned Pavlovo district with a…
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bath
350 m²
€ 480,000
This special estate for sale is part of a gated complex in Dragalevtsi. The property is read…
4 room house
с. Панчарево, Bulgaria
4 bath
300 m²
€ 390,000
Bestay Property presents an amazing residential complex located at the foot of one of the ea…
2 room house
Slatina, Bulgaria
1 bath
260 m²
€ 120,000
Bestay Property presents two family houses in Municipality of Radomir, the village of Potsar…
4 room house
Boyana, Bulgaria
3 bath
330 m²
€ 490,000
Vintage estate in Boyana, close to Vitosha Nature Park. The cozy property has an area of 3…
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bath
477 m²
€ 850,000
The charm of this house for sale is in its ancient architectural silhouette, large rooms and…
House
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
695 m²
€ 749,999
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house with a supe…
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bath
800 m²
€ 699,999
Agency Square is pleased to offer you a beautiful luxury furnished sunny house in the supe…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Sofia, Bulgaria
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map