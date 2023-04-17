Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Smolyan
  4. Smolian
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Smolian, Bulgaria

Smolyan
3
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Podvis, Bulgaria
House
Podvis, Bulgaria
€ 54,000
Housein Podvis, Bulgaria
House
Podvis, Bulgaria
€ 49,000
Housein Bosilkovo, Bulgaria
House
Bosilkovo, Bulgaria
3 bath 124 m²
€ 40,000

Properties features in Smolian, Bulgaria

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir